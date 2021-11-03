After a basket of chicken row, a woman glared at a Wetherspoons employee.

In a heated argument over a basket of chicken, a woman glassed a Wetherspoons employee.

At the Wheatsheaf bar in Cheadle, Hollie Crutchley, 22, assaulted an off-duty employee.

According to Stoke-on-Trent Live, Crutchley flung her gin glass at the woman after being forced to pay for food she had grabbed from another table.

The victim was transported to the hospital and given six stitches as a result of the event, which took place at 9.30 p.m. on August 14, last year.

Crutchley, of Rugeley, Staffordshire, pleaded guilty to the offence and was sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for a year, at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court.

Rachel Pennington, the prosecutor, told the court: “‘Do you want to go, do you want to go?’ yelled the defendant.

The prosecutor continued, ” “She snatched a drink from the table and hurled the glass and contents at her.

“Security was dispatched to intercede. The defendant took her drink, which was in a gin glass, and swung it at the woman. The complainant shielded her face with her arm.

“According to the victim, the glass was thrown at her. Her arms remained raised. Her left arm was shattered by the glass.” Mitigating, Saleema Mahmood stated that the defendant has an excellent reputation.

She stated, ” “The glass was shattered. It was done in a rash manner. The damage was minor.

“She has a great deal of remorse.”

Crutchley must fulfill a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 120 hours of unpaid labor as part of her suspended sentence, as well as pay £500 in restitution to her victim.

David Fletcher, a judge, stated: “When you were confronted with a challenge, you threw fluids at her. You reached for another drink. It was rash, blundering, and exceedingly risky.

“It’s a serious injury.

“You apologized for your actions. You have a good reputation.”