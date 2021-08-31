After a barrage of criticism, Madison Cawthron Spox defends her film “Bloodshed” for making “rigged” election remarks.

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) is defending his remarks that “bloodshed” is imminent if “our elections continue to be rigged,” according to a representative for the congressman.

During a Republican event in Macon County, North Carolina on Sunday, Cawthorn claimed that if the country did not change course, he could be forced to grudgingly “take up arms against a fellow American,” while falsely asserting that US elections had been “stolen.”

“If our electoral processes continue to be manipulated and stolen, it will only go to one place: bloodshed,” Cawthorn predicted. “As much as I am eager to fight for our freedom at any cost, there is nothing I hate more than having to protect a fellow American with arms.”

Cawthorn’s remarks went viral on Monday, prompting a barrage of criticism on social media, including calls for his expulsion from Congress. A Democrat vying for Cawthorn’s seat, Jasmine Beach-Ferrera, took advantage of the opportunity to create a fundraising video claiming that the congressman is “unfit to serve and poses a danger to our democracy.”

During Sunday’s program, Cawthorn incorrectly claimed that former President Donald Trump had won the 2020 election, but he later admitted that President Joe Biden had won when he told CNN in January that “the election was not fake.”

Cawthorn’s press secretary, Luke Ball, insisted that the congressman’s comments regarding “bloodshed” did not imply that he was promoting violence. Cawthorn, according to Ball, was concerned that if requests for “election security” were not granted, others could “erroneously chose” to turn violent.

“Congressman Cawthorn is CLEARLY pushing for no violence over election integrity problems in his comments,” Ball stated in a statement acquired by This publication on Monday. “He is concerned that others may make the same mistake, and he insists that election integrity issues should be settled gently, never violently.”

Ball also stated that Cawthorn’s views on the 2020 election had not changed, pointing out that when Congress validated Biden’s victory on January 6, he voted in favor of objections to the results in two states.

He stated, “Congressman Cawthorn’s views on the 2020 election have been consistent.” “In January, he expressed serious concerns to electors from various states about how elections were conducted and legislation were enacted. This is a condensed version of the information.