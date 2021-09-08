After a bank issue, a struggling mother is unable to purchase food or clothing.

An MP claims that a desperate mother of seven was unable to purchase school uniforms or food for her children after being unable to access her bank account for a week.

The mother recently misplaced her bank card and phoned Cashplus, with whom she has a digital bank account, right away.

Despite instantly passing the bank’s security tests to reclaim control of her account, the woman was unable to access her account or her funds for more than a week.

The woman’s tale has been highlighted by her MP, Rosie Cooper of West Lancashire, who released a press statement on the subject today.

Cashplus, on the other hand, said it was startled by Ms Cooper’s statements today because the matter with the woman had been settled ‘amicably’ five days prior – and that the MPs office was irritated because the bank refused to share them with the case’s personal details.

Ms Cooper chastised the bank for what she called a “cold-hearted failure” to assist her constituent when she needed it in her comments.

“The callousness on display here is beyond belief,” she continued. My constituent has seven children at home, and for more than a week, this so-called bank refused to let her access her funds. She needs to buy school clothes and food, but my attempts to assist her have revealed that Cashplus could care less.

“Customer support advised my constituent that she would only have to wait to be permitted back into her account — they should tell her young family that.

“It took them more than a week to fix this, and it was only when I intervened that they were able to do so. Should basic matters always necessitate the involvement of a Member of Parliament?”

Ms Cooper claims she has written to the Financial Conduct Authority and Chancellor Rishi Sunak, requesting that they investigate the situation.

"What can individuals do to fix their difficulties when anything goes wrong with a digital bank and customer service won't help?" she added. Why should anyone care if there is no clear answer to this question?"