After a band of ten attackers ‘kicked a man unconscious,’ two teenagers were detained.

Two teens were arrested for allegedly “kicking a man unconscious” as he walked home from watching the England game.

At around 11.15pm on Sunday, emergency services were called to London Road in Stockton Heath after reports of a “altercation” involving many people outside Costa Coffee (July 11).

A 22-year-old guy suffered major facial injuries and was treated by an off-duty nurse at the site before being transferred to the hospital, where he is still being treated.

Two 17-year-old lads have been arrested and are being held in police custody on suspicion of assault.

Following the attack, the man’s mother posted on Facebook that he was the victim of a “unprovoked assault” by a band of roughly ten youths on motorcycles.

She claimed her son was “kicked senseless,” and that even when his friend tried to drag him away, the gang pursued him, leaving him with “severe facial injuries.”

The mother went on to say that her kid had to have surgery and cautioned other parents that “your innocent child might be next” and that her son was “simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

The man’s mother thanked numerous strangers, including an off-duty nurse, for helping her son after the attack.

“Police were called to London Road in Stockton Heath at 11.15pm on Sunday 11 July following reports of an assault,” a representative for the force said.

“A large number of individuals were in the vicinity that night watching the football game and may have witnessed the altercation. Perhaps you were passing by at the time and have dash cam footage, or you intervened to break up the brawl, or you know who was involved.

“Please come forward with any information you have, no matter how little you believe it is.”

The nurse who assisted the victim after the attack has come forward in response to the police’s initial plea for witnesses, but authorities are still seeking anyone to come forward.

Anyone with information should call Cheshire Constabulary on 101 and mention IML 1035067.