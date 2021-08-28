After a ban and a U-turn, OnlyFans Liverpool stars are “mad and betrayed” by the site.

The company’s now-suspended plan to block graphic sexual content has angered and misled OnlyFans creators.

Many have already defected to smaller competing platforms, vowing never to return to the website that betrayed their trust by removing 20% of their revenue after making hundreds of millions.

As salaries were lost and people had time at home on their hands, the platform flourished quickly during the outset of the Covid pandemic, with 200,000 people signing up every day in the first few months from March last year.

Many content creators on OnlyFans charge individuals to view naked photographs and videos, including footage of them having sex. OnlyFans became well-known for its content.

OnlyFans startled and perplexed fans when it stated on Thursday, August 19 that it will block sexually explicit content due to pressure from payment suppliers and banking partners.

Tony Heart, 29, is concerned that if sex workers are driven off OnlyFans, as they have been off other ostensibly safe venues such as Tumblr and Craigslist in recent years, they would end up in unsafe situations.

While online sex work exposes sex workers to the risk of image theft and abuse, in-person sex work eliminates barriers such as instant blocking, which provide sex workers a sense of control on the internet.

“OnlyFans ideally won’t have blood on their hands,” Tony (not his real name) told The Washington Newsday, “but if people start getting killed and stuff like that, it usually reverts back to them if they’ve withdrawn the platform from people who’ve been using it for sex workers.”

The 29-year-old Liverpool man knows what it’s like to be in a risky scenario.

When he was younger and in need of money, he worked as an escort.

Tony told The Washington Newsday about some of his terrifying encounters: “Where they shut the door and, you know, it’s that psychological assault where you feel sort of pushed.”

“Years ago – I know there’s a lot of focus on ‘it’s your body, you can say no,’ and it’s really driven out there, which I think is amazing – that wasn’t the case.

