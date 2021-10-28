After a bail hearing was postponed, an American journalist will remain in Myanmar jail.

Danny Fenster, an American journalist who has been held in Myanmar since May, will have to wait even longer for his bail application to be decided. The case has been postponed, according to a lawyer for Fenster, because the judge hearing it injured his arm, according to the Associated Press.

Fenster is the managing editor of Frontier Myanmar, a Myanmar-based online journal situated in Yangon. Fenster was detained at Yangon International Airport on May 24 as he prepared to board a flight to visit his family in Michigan. He has been in detention since.

On the grounds that he circulated incorrect or incendiary information, authorities arrested him for inciting, sometimes known as sedition. The indictment against him, however, has never been detailed to say exactly what he is accused of.

Insein Prison in Yangon is where Fenster is now being held. His hearings are likewise held at the prison, however they are in the procedural stage and are not open to the press or the public.

Than Zaw Aung, Fenster’s lawyer, said the judge who broke his arm is taking a month off to recover and will be temporarily replaced by another judge. Both the defense and the prosecution resubmitted their arguments, and the new judge is expected to rule at a fresh hearing on November 3.

The charge of inciting carries a maximum sentence of three years in jail.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Fenster’s lawyer claimed his client was unconcerned by the wait, but was frustrated that he had not been released under a recent amnesty for political detainees. He is one of roughly 100 journalists jailed since the military overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi’s democratic administration on February 1. Thirty-four journalists are thought to be still imprisoned.

Fenster was also accused earlier this month with violating the Unlawful Associations Act, which carries a sentence of two to three years in prison for having ties to banned organizations.

His lawyer claims he is being prosecuted for an alleged crime committed by a journalistic organization for which he had quit working more than a year before he was charged, and well before the military took power this year.

When questioned in September, government spokesman Major General Zaw Min Tun said. This is a condensed version of the information.