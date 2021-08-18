After a baby mishap, Love Island’s Kaz leaves Tyler stunned.

On Love Island today, Kaz left her partner Tyler stunned when she proposed how newborns breathe.

The villa was invaded by phony infants on Wednesday night’s show, and each pair was charged with caring for one.

The spouses dashed to the cribs and promptly settled on a name for their child.

Kaz freaked out when Tyler put a hat on his head, therefore Kaz and Tyler decided to name their kid Benjamin.

“They breathe via their head,” Kaz yelled, leaving Tyler speechless and asking, “What?”

And many people resorted to social media to express their displeasure with Kaz’s gaffe.

“You can’t touch the top of a baby’s head because they breathe through it,” Linda Bond explained.

“Did I just hear Kaz say that?”

“Babies breathe from the top of their heads?!,” Grace Sandison exclaimed. Wow, Kaz. Wow.

“Breathes through its head?” said asimplespare1. “What the hell is Kaz talking about?”

“I’m sorry, did Kaz just state that babies breathe through the tops of their heads?? I had no idea she was caring for a newborn whale!!”

“Did Kaz really just say babies breathe from the top of their heads?” Hanna McCulloch wondered.