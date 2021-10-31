After a ‘arson’ on a residential street, there was extensive damage.

An arson ‘attack’ in a Knowsley area left a property with extensive damage.

Just after 10 p.m., emergency services were dispatched to Kenneth Close, Prescot, for reports of a house fire.

The fire caused severe damage to the residence, but no one was harmed, and police said they are investigating the cause of the attack.

Merseyside Police stated in a statement: "Following a suspected arson in Prescot last night, Saturday 30 October, detectives are seeking for information.

“On Kenneth Close, about 10.05 p.m., a report of an unoccupied home on fire was received.

“Although no one was wounded, there was substantial damage discovered, and the cause of the occurrence is now unknown.

“A combined investigation with Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS) is currently underway, and inquiries, including CCTV and house-to-house, are ongoing.