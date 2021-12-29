After a 73-year-old woman complained of pain, a 35-year-old ‘Stone Baby’ was discovered in her womb.

Doctors discovered a “stone baby” in a lady’s belly after she complained of acute abdominal pain, which was a strange discovery for a woman in her seventies.

When the woman, whose identity was not revealed, was asked to obtain an X-ray scan, doctors at a health institution in the eastern Algerian city of Skikd discovered the petrified fetus, according to Meaww.

The fetus was seven months old and weighed 4.5 pounds.

This is an uncommon disorder in which a calcified fetus, known as a lithopedion, remains in a woman’s body for decades without her knowledge. When a pregnancy develops in the abdomen rather than the uterus, the fetus is formed, and there is no method for the body to remove the fetus if the pregnancy fails. As a result, the fetus’s body begins to calcify, converting it into “stone.” The mother had been carrying the “stone baby” in her womb for for 35 years, according to the physicians. The woman had conceived the child in 1981 but had lost the pregnancy.

The septuagenarian had lived a normal life, unaware of the fetus’ presence in her body. According to Upto Brain, she had previously undergone medical treatment for another disease, but the physicians failed to see the unborn child.

The name “lithopedion” is derived from the Greek words “lithos,” which means stone, and “paidion,” which means kid, according to a case study published in the Journal of Medical Case Reports. The term refers to a fetus that has turned stone or petrified. When a fetus dies during pregnancy and gets “too huge to be reabsorbed by the body,” it is a rare problem. According to Dr. Kim Garcsi of University Hospitals Case Medical Center in Cleveland, calcification of the tissue shields the mother from infection, and the “stone” baby can stay undiscovered in the abdomen for years.

“Most of the time, individuals notice these and [sometimes]don’t do anything about it since they’re completely asymptomatic,” Dr. Garcsi told the site.