After a £600,000 renovation, one of Merseyside’s oldest pubs has been transformed.

A Merseyside tavern that has been open for over a century has undergone a £600,000 renovation.

Since it was opened in Southport in the 1850s, the Fox and Goose bar has been visited by generations of people. It was nearly lost and transformed into flats in 2019.

Hasan Akdeniz is now in charge of transforming it into a new venue that can be enjoyed both during the day and at night, with several rooms for guests to enjoy.

A neon-squared dancefloor has been added on the ground floor, which now hosts live music. A prominent bar extends down the left side of the wall, and VIP rooms are available for hire.

Saturday night rock nights have returned to the venue in Southport’s town centre, which is located on Cable Street, just off Lord Street.

The Fox and Goose has long been known for its live music, and local artists have recently returned to the venue.

The Fox and Goose has begun hosting new Romanian and Russian nights, which have proven to be very popular, in order to cater to the entire Southport community.

Hasan has developed a beautiful new outdoor beer garden where guests may relax and enjoy the town’s first ever shisha bar.

The first floor has been transformed into game rooms, giving it a fresh new aspect.

People will soon be able to play table tennis on a new pool table, a dart board, and a new pool table.

Classic Arcade Games, a local company, has given several nostalgic arcade games for customers to enjoy, with more on the way.

“I applied for a license to bring the Fox and Goose back,” Hasan explained. When I bought the building, the previous owner had received authorization to convert it into eight flats.

“I’m well aware of the Fox and Goose’s enduring popularity in the community, so I was keen to revive it while also giving it a fresh new aesthetic.”

“Everyone in Southport has fond memories of their time spent here.”

“You can’t imagine how many emails and messages I received when word got out that the Fox and Goose was reopening. They were overjoyed to learn that we were returned.

