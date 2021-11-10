After a 6.2 percent price increase, inflation has reached a 30-year high.

Inflation in the United States has defied forecasts, reaching a three-decade high as prices for most basic items increased.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI), a fundamental indicator used to gauge inflation levels in the economy, climbed by 6.2 percent last year, the highest level since November 1990, according to the latest data issued by the US Labor Department on Wednesday.

The majority of the price hikes over the last year looked to be fueled by rising energy prices. Oil prices jumped 12.3% in the recent month, but 59.1% in the previous year. Gas prices have increased by 6.2 percent since September and by 49.6 percent year over year. The increase in oil costs alone was the largest since 2005, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Food, healthcare, and transportation items all saw increases in price. In the last year, the price of used automobiles increased by 26.5 percent, while the price of new cars increased by a lesser but still considerable 9.8 percent. Prices increased by 2.5 percent and 1.4 percent on a monthly basis, respectively.

The rises show a return to some semblance of normalcy in economic activity that prevailed prior to the outbreak. At the same time, it reveals how firms were unprepared for the surge in demand that continued after more than a year of restrictions were lifted.

COVID-19’s Delta version is slowly dissipating, but the aftershocks are still being felt across the economy. Supply chain bottlenecks, along with a labor shortage that shows no signs of abating, have pushed up costs for many commodities ahead of the holiday season.

Inflationary pressures also put a dent in the White House-Federal Reserve consensus that price increases are only likely to be temporary. For weeks, officials ranging from President Joe Biden to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell have insisted that inflation will decline, but it is evident that this will not be the case in the near term.

After the new data was released, Jason Furman, the former chairman of President Barack Obama’s Council of Economic Advisors, wrote that some of these trends could still reverse. He did, however, say that there was still opportunity for “pandemic-related service costs” to rise, casting doubt on the nature of today’s inflation.

“A good reminder of this is the significant inaccuracy in anticipating October inflation (for estimates issued *after* the month had actually ended).” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.