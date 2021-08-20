After a 5G mast was proposed outside her Grade II listed property, a cancer-stricken mother was horrified.

A cancer-stricken mother claims she was devastated to receive a letter outlining plans for a 20-meter 5G phone mast outside her Grade II listed home.

CK Hutchison Networks (UK), which operates the Three mobile phone network, has filed an application with Knowsley Council for a mast on land at Whitefield Drive in Westvale, Kirkby.

Shirley Stewart, 54, and her boyfriend Gerard Murphy, 55, reside in the Grade II listed Whitefield House, which was erected in 1703 and is one of four buildings in the neighborhood dating from the same date. They have two children, Gerard, eight, and Grace, ten.

The application, which would see the mast installed on a grass verge near The Dovecot, a pigeon cote built in the same year as Whitefield House, was sent to the couple in recent weeks.

“This is not about 5G; we have no objection to that,” Shirley told The Washington Newsday. This is about stating that this is our history, and that these houses are all that remains of our legacy in this area.

“So far, we have 116 signed letters stating that people are opposed to the mast and do not want it to detract from our history.”

After physicians informed the family that Shirley was once again suffering from myeloma, a kind of bone marrow cancer, Gerard, who works as an electrician, claimed the application had added to his anxiety.

“We have been under a lot of stress; I still have to go to work to keep the house running, and Shirley is under a lot of pressure because she is about to start chemotherapy and the kids are at home for the holidays,” he said.

“For the past 12 years, we have lived in a Grade II listed house and have followed all of the laws. We haven’t replaced the windows because we can’t touch them because they’re single glazed, and we haven’t changed the doors because we can’t touch them because they’re single glazed.

“They want to come and put this mast right in front of our house? We haven’t done anything to change the character, and all of a sudden they want to come and put this mast right in front of our house?”

“It will be a blight on the neighborhood.”

Shirley and Gerard have something to say. “The summary has come to an end.”