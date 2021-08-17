After a 50-foot fall from a theme park ride, a man died.

A man was observed dangling from an amusement park ride on Saturday before plummeting 50 feet to the earth. He was sent to the hospital in critical condition, but various news outlets reported that he died on Monday.

The man is seen hanging from the safety bar of the Sky Ride at the Lagoon Amusement Park in Farmington, Utah, according to witness cellphone footage acquired by Fox 13 News. Lucy Grace Astilla, a witness, told the news station that she thought the man was a “professional.”

“I’m guessing this is a stunt or a professional gymnast,” she speculated.

Unfortunately, the individual wasn’t a professional stuntman. The man dropped roughly 50 feet to the earth as soon as Astilla stopped recording, according to the station.

The reason for the man’s non-sitting has not been revealed.

The man was riding the Sky Ride alone, according to Local News 8, an ABC local station; however, he was visiting the park with family members. He was transported to the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake in critical condition after falling off the ride. The man’s death was reported to police on Monday morning, according to the outlet.

In an official Facebook post on Sunday, Lagoon Amusement Park said, “We are saddened by an unfortunate occurrence that occurred on the sky ride yesterday.” “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and others involved.”

The event, which was inadvertent, was still under investigation as of Monday, according to authorities. However, according to authorities, the ride was not malfunctioning at the time of the fall, according to the preliminary inquiry.

Farmington Police have been contacted for more information by this website.

“The sky ride has run without incident since 1974,” Lagoon spokeswoman Adam Leishman said in an interview with Fox 13. Safety information is printed on every ride and is either recorded or given vocally. And such information is for the guests’ protection.”

A Facebook poster who claimed her teenage daughter witnessed the man fall urged amusement park employees to seek counseling to any employees who may have been traumatized by the incident. The park reacted by verifying that it was indeed in the process of doing so.

