After a £40,000 fundraising drive, a young boy will have a life-changing procedure.

After his mother’s colleagues at a used car shop helped collect £40,000 to pay the surgery, an eight-year-old child with cerebral palsy will receive an operation to improve his mobility.

Kaiden Freeman, a Norwich native, was born three months early, weighing only 2 pounds 10 ounces (1.2kg).

At 11 months, he was diagnosed with cerebral palsy after being diagnosed with the brain injury Periventricular leukomalacia (PVL).

Kaiden’s arms, legs, and body are limited as a result, and he spends much of his time in a wheelchair.

Kaiden, according to his mother Michelle Freeman, is “such a joyful, smiley young guy” who has learned to walk small distances with the assistance of a walker.

She learned about a spine operation called Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy (SDR) that could help him, but she says his cerebral palsy is too severe for NHS funding.

Nerves in the spinal column are operated on during the procedure.

Mrs. Freeman created a fundraising website, and when her coworkers at CarShop learned about the appeal, they also pitched in.

Kaiden’s mother, who works as a brand experience manager at the chain’s Norwich location, was assisted by colleagues from around the country, and CarShop offered to match the funds raised.

Wakefield personnel raised £2,500 by climbing Helvellyn in the Lake District, while Doncaster staff raised over £1,500 by hiking up Mam Tor in the Peak District, and Cardiff staff will make a parachute jump to raise $1,000.

Workers also participated in “chocolate Fridays,” where they made donations in exchange for a delicious treat.

Mrs Freeman’s colleagues throughout the country raised £14,065.44, which CarShop matched, bringing the total to £28,130.88.

The total, including donations to Mrs Freeman’s fundraising website, was £39,260.88, and CarShop agreed to contribute the remaining funds to meet the £40,000 goal.

Mrs Freeman expressed her gratitude to everyone “from the bottom of our hearts” and that she was “absolutely overwhelmed.”

“Thank you, as well, for assisting us in raising awareness of this severe form of cerebral palsy,” she added.

“There are a lot of other people out there, just like Kaiden, who could benefit from SDR surgery, and. (This is a brief piece.)