After a 4-year-old youngster falls over at the park, a man is blown away by teenagers.

A guy said that a gang of teen lads who came to his nephew’s help after he fell off his bike blew him away.

Daz Butler, 35, took four-year-old Oliver Burton to Parkland BMX Track in Ellesmere Port over the weekend, hoping for a better experience than the last time Oliver went.

“My wife, Tracy, had taken Oliver a few weeks back and the amount of abuse they were subjected to meant that they had to leave a few minutes after arriving,” Daz, from Ellsemere Port, said.

“A group of older kids were simply nasty, so I decided to take him this time this weekend.”

But he was pleased to discover that the lads at the track were not only kind, but also went out of their way to assist Oliver.

“When we arrived there, we found a bunch of teenage men sitting on the track, but as soon as Oliver started riding, they leapt out of the way and asked if he was OK,” Daz explained.

“And when he fell, one of the lads didn’t hesitate to climb up and check on him, getting his bike ready for him to restart.”

“It was wonderful to witness considering some of the kids around here are constantly slated.” These lads could have been as young as 12-13 years old.

“But it was just something so basic that it needed to be mentioned.”

“It was amazing, and it was really good for Oliver to see that kind of behavior – the positive side – and a tremendous confidence boost,” Daz said, thanking the youngsters and parents who helped and offered support.

“He’d had enough of the day and told me, ‘I’m delighted the boys helped me.’”

“If this is your young guys out on the jump track at the valleyâ€.pat yourselves on the back and what a cracking few young fellas they are!” Daz said on the Facebook group “Pride in the Port.”

