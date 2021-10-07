After a 4-year-old Indiana boy was injured in an accidental shooting, two people were charged with neglect.

Two people have been charged in Indiana after a 4-year-old child was hurt in an unintentional shooting on Tuesday.

Around 9.40 a.m., South Bend Police responded to a shooting incident at a Queen Street residence, where they discovered the youngster with a non-life-threatening firearm injury on his lower leg. For treatment, the kid was taken to a nearby hospital.

“It is alarming. It’s bad enough when someone is shot or suspected of being shot, but when a 4-year-old is involved, it’s even worse. It’s absurd and pointless “According to WNDU, South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski remarked.

According to WSBT, officers discovered a “severely emancipated and mistreated” dog at the scene. For treatment, the dog was returned into the custody of South Bend Animal Rescue and Care.

South Bend police’s Shooting Response Team investigated the situation and discovered that the 4-year-old had obtained the pistol and had inadvertently fired it.

Two adults, Terry Nailon and Rickey Williams, were present in the house at the time of the shooting, as well as another youngster.

Nailon and Williams were then arrested and charged with negligence of a dependent and neglect of a vertebrae animal.

According to the police, they have been keeping a watch on the region and are asking for the community’s assistance in preventing gun violence in the city. They were looking into the issue as well.

“We need to know exactly what happened so that we can prevent something similar from happening again. Not only with this youngster, but with all of the children in our community. This makes no sense. I don’t see how someone can justify shooting a four-year-old, regardless of what the evidence reveal. I’m sorry, but I’m unable to do so “According to WNDU, Ruszkowski stated.

“How are we going to reach out to 103 thousand people? I’m not sure what else will do it if another youngster being shot. But it’s past time for people to say enough is enough and mean it this time, not just talk about it “Added he.