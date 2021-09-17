After a 4-year-old falls out of a moving vehicle in Florida, the mother and uncle are arrested.

After a 4-year-old child fell out of a moving vehicle while three other unrestrained children stayed in the backseat, the mother and uncle of the child were jailed for being careless.

According to authorities, a witness contacted 911 on Tuesday and reported that a youngster had fallen through the back door of a moving car as it traveled west on State Road 100. The mother, who was sitting in the passenger seat, is said to have been unaware that the 4-year-old had vanished. She allegedly stated that she was napping to authorities.

According to the NY Daily News, when she awoke from her slumber, she heard her older children in the van asking where the 4-year-old was.

“The back door was open, and I saw this kid fall out, so I ran over as quickly as I could and grabbed him, and I’m sitting with him until someone comes,” the witness said, according to WKMG-TV.

The toddler was eventually picked up by the automobile, which returned to the area. There were four children in the car, ages 4 to 9, and no car seat. The other youngsters were also unrestrained, according to the deputies. Officers detected a strong marijuana odor coming from the vehicle and discovered recently smoked marijuana, approximately one gram of marijuana, and a bag of Xanax bars inside.

Jacob Santos, who was driving the automobile, has been identified as the driver. He was charged with child negligence, driving while his license was suspended, and possessing less than 20 grams of marijuana. In the meantime, Desiree Rodriguez, the mother, has been charged with child neglect and possession of a prohibited narcotic.

“I’m relieved the child was not injured. Sheriff Rick Staly was quoted by the Daily News as saying, “This could have ended very terribly for the child.” “We appreciate the witness who contacted us, as well as the deputies who acted immediately to protect the infant by arresting the uncle and mother for child neglect.”

“This is another mother who isn’t going to win mother of the year,” Staly continued.

The state Department of Children and Families was entrusted with the four children.