After a £4.3 million trade, Liverpool and Harvey Elliott might be worth millions to each other.

With only two games remaining in Liverpool’s Premier League season, it’s definitely too early to get too excited about Harvey Elliott, but the early indicators are good.

Since he began making waves as a 15-year-old at Fulham, there has been a buzz in football about the 18-year-old, with clubs seeing him as a player with the right stuff to make an impact on the biggest stage.

Liverpool won that race in a deal that was finalised at a tribunal earlier this year, with the Reds forced to pay the Cottagers up to £4.3 million for his talents, a figure that, while a record for a 16-year-old at the time, had then Fulham boss Scott Parker less than pleased.

“£4 million for a youngster we have developed, given his Premier League debut at such a tender age, he is one player we thought the world of,” Parker, now the manager of AFC Bournemouth, said in February. And aided him in this endeavor. To then depart, as he did… and go to a tribunal for £4 million, or up to £4 million, as some have indicated. From my vantage point, it’s complete nonsense.

“Because I believe we all see that Harvey Elliott has the potential to be a world-class football player, and I do as well. Liverpool have stolen him away from us for a small fee in exchange for the possibility of what Harvey can do.”

Following a late substitute cameo on the opening day, Jurgen Klopp gave him his full debut in the 2-0 home win over Burnley last weekend, a game in which he shined after being given the whole 90 minutes, assisting Sadio Mane’s second goal and causing the Clarets numerous issues.

Obviously, some perspective is required at this point. Seven minutes against Norwich City and a strong performance against Burnley do not prove that he has fully realized his potential or lived up to the expectations, but it does provide some hope that the £4.3 million the Reds may have to spend will be money well spent.

