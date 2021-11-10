After a £4.3 million cannabis plantation was busted, a suspect was named.

After authorities discovered a drugs farm, two guys were charged with producing cannabis.

After investigating a cannabis odor in the Bootle region, detectives discovered a ‘large scale sophisticated cannabis crop.’

On Tuesday, November 9, at 10.50 a.m., the farm was discovered in an industrial building on Bridge Street.

Police seized 1,081 plants from ten rooms, with a total annual revenue of £4.3 million.

Police arrested men inside the flat, and two people have subsequently been charged with drug offenses.

Quang Ha, 35, and Bao Le, 26, both of Bridge Street, Bootle, were identified today.

This morning, both men appeared in Wirral Adult Remand Court.

Merseyside police stated in a statement: “Following the discovery of a cannabis farm in Bootle yesterday, Tuesday 9 November, detectives have charged two individuals with criminal crimes.

“Officers arrested two males about 10.50 a.m. while investigating a cannabis farm uncovered in an industrial building on Bridge Street. Around 1080 plants, as well as equipment, were taken from ten rooms.

“The men were taken inside and the area was secured.”

