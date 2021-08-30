After a 30-foot fall from an island cliff, a sheep is rescued by the Coast Guard.

The Irish Coast Guard recently recovered a sheep after it fell 30 feet from an island cliff. Thankfully, the sheep only suffered minor injuries and was able to return to his island home. But, as it turns out, the island is famed not just for its huge sheep population, but also for its farming and robust wallaby population.

The Irish Coast Guard received a “strange call” that a sheep was stuck at the bottom of a cliff on Lambay Island, according to the Journal. The rescue took place Sunday evening.

The island, located off the east coast of Dublin, is privately owned. It has a small permanent population, but its farm produces meat that is disseminated around Dublin and served in some of the city’s Michelin-starred restaurants, according to the island’s website. Lamb and venison are among the farm’s meats. However, some of Lambay’s distinguished visitors will be able to sample fresh wallaby meat.

That’s right, there are a lot of wallabies on this Irish island.

Despite the fact that wallabies are native to Australia, the island’s owners wanted to bring exotic animal life to Lamaby in the 1950s and 1960s, so they decided to nurture a small family of wallabies, according to Smithsonian Magazine. The Dublin Zoo then relocated many additional wallabies to Lambay in the 1980s. The zoo’s wallaby population has outgrown its authorized enclosure, according to the magazine.

A family of wallabies now thrives on Lambay, hundreds of kilometers from home, alongside sheep, deer, and marine birds.

It’s not surprising that a sheep got lost in the shuffle with so much going on.

The lamb had fallen around 32 feet down the side of the cliff when the Coast Guard arrived on the scene. Despite being stuck, he wasn’t happy to see the rescue crew and attempted to hide in a nearby cave, according to Irish Times.

The lamb was eventually caught and taken aboard the boat by the Coast Guard.

The lamb was seven months old and, despite some minor cuts, was apparently in high spirits, according to a Coast Guard spokesperson.

The lamb was dubbed “Lucky Louis” by the crew, according to the outlet.

