After a 3-year-old kills himself with an unsecured gun, a Michigan man faces manslaughter charges.

A Michigan man is facing manslaughter charges after his girlfriend’s 3-year-old kid accessed a loaded, unsecured revolver at the guy’s home and tragically shot himself.

Chase Michael-Aaron-Todd Dershem, 29, of Roseville, Michigan, was charged with manslaughter and second-degree child abuse for the death of the victim on Friday. Dershem faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in jail for manslaughter and a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison for child abuse.

Dershem is being held on a cash bond of $50,000. Dershem will be obliged to wear a GPS tether and avoid all contact with the victim’s relatives if he is able to post bond.

The toddler acquired access to the loaded, unsecured rifle in Dersham’s bedroom on Wednesday. When the child discovered the weapon under the bed, he continued to play with it for an unknown amount of time before the gun went off and struck him in the head.

While en route to the hospital, the toddler died as a result of his injuries.

Dersham lives with his fiancée, the victim’s mother, in the house where the event occurred. Two more children live with the couple, although it’s unknown if they were present at the time of the shooting.

Dershem’s actions were “careless,” according to Deputy Police Chief Mitchell Berlin, who added that “his actions culminated in the manslaughter accusation.”

“This is a clear example of negligence, with 110 percent of the blame for the child’s death falling on the shoulders of the parents. It’s a tragedy that could have been avoided,” Berlin added. “This is a tragic tragedy that may have been averted if the weapon had been secured properly.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the child’s family, friends, and the first responders who helped in this tragic situation.”

According to Macomb County Jail records, Dersham also has a $3,000 awaiting bond. Dersham was accused in May 2019 with deliberate destruction of a structure worth between $200 and $1,000. Dersham was also accused with breaking entering a building in Clinton Township without permission.

Dersham pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of disturbing the peace and received a one-year probation sentence, as well as a probation violation charge.

Dersham will be the subject of a probable-cause conference on September 15 and a preliminary examination on September 22 in Macomb County.

