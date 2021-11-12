After a £250k drug scheme, a griny baby-faced dealer must repay £387.60.

A convicted drug dealer who grinned at cops while having his photo taken has been ordered to repay his criminal proceeds.

James Bailey, 22, was a member of a criminal group that marketed cocaine from homes where children lived, creating “devastation and despair.”

Gang members exploit their victims by taking over their homes and selling drugs on the premises, a practice known as ‘cuckooing.’

After police installed doors across the city, EncroChat suspects were named.

Bailey was a member of a gang that provided heroin and crack cocaine to addicts across Cumbria as part of an illegal operation that targeted vulnerable families.

Roy Hickman, a Dovecot employee, was in charge of the network, which was administered out of Liverpool.

The group advertised their business by sending “text bombs” to addicts on their customer lists, according to Carlisle Crown Court.

The conspiracy, which originated in Merseyside, was described as a County Lines operation, in which drug dealers utilize mobile phones, safe homes, and brutal exploitation to control sales in a different town or metropolis.

Addicts’ residences were used to store drugs, and dealers were placed in the homes of vulnerable people to work on the ground for gang bosses.

Judge Peter Davies, who sentenced the gang, said the plot had resulted in “devastation, despair, and a large financial and social cost this county [of Cumbria]cannot afford.”

Thirteen persons admitted to conspiring to distribute Class A drugs, while three others were convicted after a trial.

The plan leaders from Merseyside and Skelmersdale, as well as ten people from Cumbria, were all sentenced to prison.

As part of the Proceeds of Crime Act, a judge issued seizure orders to three of the Merseyside gang members this week.

They must now either hand over their illegal gains or relinquish those that have already been confiscated.

Three members of the Merseyside gang, including Bailey, were found to have profited handsomely from the scheme.

Bailey, of Birkrig, Digmoor, Skelmersdale, was found to have benefitted £258,778.64 by financial investigators. Bailey was sentenced to nine years in prison.

Christopher Westwell, 25, of Round Hey, Stockbridge Village, was fined £268,947.52 after serving nine years and nine months in prison.

Dylan Yates, 25, of Boode Croft, Stockbridge Village, was sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison. “The summary has come to an end.”