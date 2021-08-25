After a £21 million setback, Liverpool see value in a Xherdan Shaqiri deal.

While the transfer market has seen some huge movement this summer with to the signings of Lionel Messi, Jack Grealish, Romelu Lukaku, and Jadon Sancho, other areas have faltered.

If the coronavirus pandemic hadn’t had such a negative impact on football club finances around the world, Liverpool would have hoped for a combined figure of close to £50 million from the departures of Harry Wilson, Marko Grujic, and Taiwo Awoniyi, with £20 million price tags on the heads of the first two.

The reality was that the trio left this summer for a combined £29 million less than the Reds would have expected if the epidemic hadn’t struck.

The £10m, £15m, and £20m agreements that make up the bulk of the European market in the top divisions have been few, and those £25m to £40m deals have been even scarcer, as clubs scrutinize their finances and outgoings to determine what their true needs are at a time when they are still losing money.

Because Liverpool like to use a player trading model, which involves selling fringe players for inflated prices and then reinvesting in the on-field product, this has a greater influence.

There were a few periphery players on the verge of leaving this summer, namely Nathaniel Philiips and Divock Origi, but no teams have yet come in with an acceptable offer for either of those players.

Xherdan Shaqiri, a Swiss attacker who has been linked with a move away from Anfield for some time, has now completed a £9.5 million move to French side Lyon.

That money won’t make a huge difference to Liverpool’s transfer business, but it will help. It will also reduce the club’s payroll burden, something the club has had to consider given the number of new and improved contracts they’ve already signed this summer, with Mohamed Salah and Jordan Henderson still to sign, the club hopes.

However, while Shaqiri's move may appear insignificant, it does reflect Liverpool's commitment.