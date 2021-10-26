After a 2019 prop gun incident, an assistant director for the film ‘Rust’ was fired off the set.

Dave Halls, who worked as an assistant director on the set of “Rust,” was fired in 2019 after a separate gun incident on another production.

Halls was sacked as an assistant director on the film “Freedom’s Path,” which was interrupted after a gun was “unexpectedly discharged” on set, according to the production company.

Halls was fired “after a crew member received a slight and temporary injury when a gun was unexpectedly discharged,” according to a producer from the film, according to The Washington Newsday.

“Halls was taken from the set as soon as the prop gun went off. Once Dave was off-site, production resumed filming. At that time, an incident report was obtained and filed,” the producer stated.

Halls was officially terminated by the corporation after production concluded that day, according to CNN. He was told why he was fired and that he was sorry for what happened and that he acknowledged his role in the situation.

After one of the film’s sound crew members recoiled in the event, an on-set medic evaluated him and urged him to seek medical treatment, according to the firm.

In recent days, Halls has been identified as the assistant director who gave actor Alec Baldwin a prop gun before Baldwin tragically shot the film’s cameraman and critically injured the director on set. The gun was said to be unloaded, according to Baldwin.

The problems with prop safety on the sets of “Rust” and “Freedom’s Path” aren’t the only ones that have entangled Halls.

“He did not maintain a safe working environment,” Maggie Goll, a pyrotechnician and prop maker who previously worked with Halls on Hulu’s “Into the Dark,” previously told The Washington Newsday.

Halls allegedly worked on sets where “nearly always allowed to become progressively claustrophobic, no established fire lanes, exits obstructed… safety meetings were nonexistent,” according to Goll.

“There’s no reason why gun safety should be overlooked on set, even if it’s a non-firing fake weapon,” she said.

Rust Movies Productions reported that no official complaints about firearm safety on site had been received.

The filmmaker declared on Monday that production on the film would be halted indefinitely or “at least until the. This is a condensed version of the information.