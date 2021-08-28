After a 20-year struggle, the last British troops and diplomats leave Afghanistan.

The final members of the UK military and diplomatic personnel left Kabul airport on Saturday night, bringing the greatest evacuation mission since World War II to a close.

More than 15,000 individuals were carried to safety in just over a month as part of Operation Pitting, which sent over 1,000 troops, diplomats, and officials to Afghanistan to rescue UK nationals and Afghan friends following the Taliban’s control of the country’s capital.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was a good time to “reflect on everything we’ve sacrificed and accomplished over the last two decades.”

British troops first set foot on Afghan land in November 2001, as part of a coalition charged with tracking down al Qaeda leaders in the aftermath of the devastating 9/11 attacks, which mark the 20th anniversary in just two weeks.

The Taliban were accused of providing a safe haven for Osama Bin Laden and his al Qaeda organization, and the regime fell apart by December.

However, nearly two decades later, after the deaths of 457 British service men, Afghanistan is once again under the hands of the Taliban group, with the country’s future unknown.

“20 years ago, in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, the first British soldier set foot on Afghan land, intending to provide the country and its people a brighter future,” Mr Johnson said.

“The departure of the final British soldiers from the country is an opportunity to reflect on everything we have given up and accomplished over the last two decades.

“Our role in Afghanistan has evolved, but our objectives for the country have not. We will now utilize all diplomatic and humanitarian means at our disposal to protect the accomplishments made over the last two decades and provide the Afghan people with the future they deserve.”

“I pay respect to the brave men and women of our armed services who have done so much to provide the opportunity of a new life to so many,” Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer added.

“Our diplomatic and military people, as well as ourselves, should be proud of the heroic work they have done.”

“The summary comes to an end.”