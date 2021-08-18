After a 20-year exile in Afghanistan, Taliban co-founder Baradar was greeted by well-wishers.

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban’s top political leader, returned from a 20-year exile this week, landing in Kandahar, Afghanistan’s southernmost city, where he co-founded the Islamic movement in the mid-1990s.

Upon his return to Qatar in a Qatari government plane, Baradar was greeted by a mob of well-wishers. Taliban officials have stated that they desire a “inclusive, Islamic” administration, saying that since capturing power in the 1990s, they have changed their hardline conservative beliefs.

Before reaching a historic peace pact with the Trump administration, Baradar spent decades fighting the US and its supporters. He is now anticipated to play a key role in negotiations between the Taliban and Afghan government officials, whom the militants deposed in a swift takeover of the country.

Baradar stated he was astonished by the Taliban’s win and that “it was never believed that we would have victory in Afghanistan” in his first public statement since the conquest of Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Many people are dubious, and all eyes are on Baradar, who has spoken nothing about how the group will govern in the past but has proven to be pragmatic.

Baradar’s history traces the Taliban’s evolution from an Islamic militia fighting warlords during the country’s civil war in the 1990s to a government ruled by a strict interpretation of Islamic law that then launched a two-decade insurgency against the United States. His story also offers light on the Taliban’s tumultuous relationship with Pakistan, which borders Afghanistan.

Baradar is the only surviving Taliban official who was personally chosen deputy by Mullah Mohammed Omar, the late Taliban commander, earning him near-legendary status inside the movement. And he’s significantly more prominent than the Taliban’s current supreme leader, Maulawi Hibatullah Akhunzada, who is said to be hiding in Pakistan and only makes public pronouncements on rare occasions.

Baradar was born in the southern Uruzgan province in his early 50s. He joined the ranks of the CIA and Pakistan-backed mujahideen to fight against the Soviet Union during the country’s decade-long occupation, which ended in 1989, just like others who would later become Taliban leaders.

The country descended into civil war in the 1990s, with different mujahideen fighting one another. This is a condensed version of the information.