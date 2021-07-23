After a £20 million agreement, Jurgen Klopp’s ideal Liverpool signing has come and gone.

Liverpool transfer rumours are primarily centered on which midfielder Jurgen Klopp will select to add to the club.

Of course, finding a successor for Gini Wijnaldum, who is set to join Paris Saint-Germain, is at the top of the manager’s priority list, but it isn’t the only one.

Last season, Roberto Firmino’s goals dried up, with only nine in all competitions. Sadio Mane had a less productive goal-scoring campaign than he would have liked.

It has been argued that a new forward should be added this summer to provide more competition in the front line, potentially enough to dethrone Firmino as Klopp’s favoured striker.

Donyell Malen, Ismaila Sarr, Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe, and Dusan Vlahovic are just a few of the names that have been mentioned.

There was one player who left Anfield not long ago who would have been the ideal candidate to fill the hole that exists right now.

Danny Ings, a former Liverpool striker who spent four years on the club’s books, turns 29 today.

Brendan Rodgers signed Ings in the summer of 2015, but he was troubled by a series of unlucky and tragic injuries.

Ings was able to contribute to the cause on a few times under Jurgen Klopp’s supervision, but not enough to see him break into the team on a regular basis.

For a striker who scored far more frequently at Burnley, four goals in 25 outings does not seem like a good return.

So, following a productive season on loan at St Mary’s, he was sold to Southampton for £20 million in the summer of 2019. After scoring seven goals on loan, he scored 22 in his first season as a regular part of the Southampton side.

It seems strange that Liverpool traded a striker for £20 million just to need another one a few years later.

However, with the exception of Thiago Alcantara, Ings is already 29 years old and outside the age bracket in which FSG like to do business for new players.

Firmino was in the best shape of his life at the time Ings was sold, and he was unlikely to be displaced. “The summary has come to an end.”