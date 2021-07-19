After a 2-year-old was discovered dead inside a hot car in Florida, a woman was arrested.

According to police, a Florida lady was detained in connection with the death of a 2-year-old who was left in a hot car for hours.

Juana Perez-Domingo, 43, allegedly left tiny Jocelyn Mendez in her vehicle for seven hours on Friday, resulting in the unfortunate occurrence. To take the toddler to daycare, Perez-Domingo was paid $40 per week.

Perez-Domingo was scheduled to take the child to daycare in Homestead early in the morning, but she returned home because the daycare facility was not yet open when she dropped her off. According to the Miami Herald, Perez-Domingo told police she “became preoccupied” and walked inside her house, forgetting about the toddler in the car.

Instead of a car seat, the youngster was allegedly seated in the third row of Perez-Toyota Domingo’s Sienna minivan in a seat belt. According to the New York Post, the real-feel temperature on the day was 96 degrees.

According to authorities, Perez-Domingo is not a licensed driver. Perez-Domingo phoned the child’s mother after she returned to the car and saw Mendez, according to a Miami-Dade police report. Instead of phoning 911, she took the girl to her mother’s house, according to the NYP. According to police, the toddler had already died from a heat-related disease by the time they arrived.

An autopsy has been requested to ascertain the official cause of death for the infant girl.

Perez-Domingo was arrested early Saturday and sent to prison. According to WPLG, she was charged with aggravated manslaughter of a kid. A court placed the bond at $50,000. Perez-Domingo will be placed under home arrest if she is released. She will not be allowed to drive any other children save her own.

“Since 1990, over 1,000 children in the United States have died in hot cars, highlighting the significance of adding detecting technology to vehicles to prevent these foreseeable and preventable tragedies. According to the Miami Herald, Janette Fennell, president of Kids and Car, a non-profit group, said, “Every day we delay in advancing these cost-effective detection devices means children are at risk of dying needlessly.”

A 3-year-old foster boy was found dead in a hot car in South Carolina earlier this month after his guardian “mistakenly” left him inside. The guardian told the investigators that she thought she had dropped the youngster off at daycare with the other kids, but she didn’t know it until later that he hadn’t gone inside with them. Brief News from Washington Newsday.