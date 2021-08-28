After a 2-0 win over Brighton, vote for your Everton man of the match.

Everton defeated Brighton 2-0 thanks to goals from Demarai Gray and Dominic Calvert-Lewin in each half.

The Blues grew into the game after being put under a lot of pressure in the first 30 minutes, and Gray gave them the lead four minutes before halftime.

Everton then extended their advantage 13 minutes into the second half when Calvert-Lewin converted a penalty after Seamus Coleman was hauled down inside the box.

Everton moved up to second position with their first win at Brighton since April 1983, ahead of Liverpool’s match against Chelsea on Saturday evening.

And, in light of the result, who do you think was Everton’s man of the match at the Amex?

Simply select who you think was the Blues’ top performer using the sliders in the widget below.