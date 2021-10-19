After a 17-year-old girl’s decomposing body was discovered stuffed inside a plastic container, two Arizona brothers were arrested.

Police in Arizona detained two brothers after discovering a 17-year-old girl’s rotting body in a plastic container in their garden.

In connection with the killing of Destiny Munoz, Phoenix police arrested Daniel Torrealba, 21, and his brother Edwin Chavez-Blas, 19, for concealing a dead body and tampering with evidence.

Munoz, who had a 1-year-old kid with Torrealba, had been missing for roughly ten days until police discovered her body on Oct. 5.

According to AZCentral, the cause of death was a gunshot wound, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Officers responded to a report of a possible dead individual at a residence in the Central Phoenix area around 2 a.m. on the night of the discovery. They discovered a plastic tote container, a 9mm handgun, coveralls, and gloves in Torrealba’s automobile parked at the property while searching the area.

Officers discovered Munoz’s body inside the container with evidence of decomposition after it gave off a strong odor of “decomposing stuff.”

According to Torrealba, Munoz shot herself in the face after an argument about their relationship. He said the victim had threatened to kill herself on several occasions, and that during their most recent disagreement, he had encouraged her “to go ahead and do it.” Torrealba informed the authorities that he was attempting to take the gun away from her when it went off.

Torrealba kept quiet about Munoz’s death because he was not permitted to have a gun and was frightened of getting in trouble, according to the police.

He then allegedly cleaned up her body and phoned Chavez-Blas to assist in the cover-up.

A roll of duct tape, a plastic tote container, and other goods were allegedly purchased by Chavez-Blas, according to surveillance video seized by the police from a Home Depot. He also purchased a chainsaw, intending to dismember Munoz’s body.

Munoz’s body was then allegedly wrapped in plastic, duct-taped, and stuffed inside the plastic tote container by the brothers.

According to KPNX, Torrealba was on federal probation at the time of Munoz’s death for a felony conviction charge of trafficking illegal aliens for profit.

Torrealba told his family a different story about the encounter, according to officials. He allegedly told them that he shoved Munoz and she fell and banged her head.

Munoz was last seen on September 26th, according to police. Inside the house, they discovered indications of blood splatter and blood cleanup. Chavez-Blas was his name.