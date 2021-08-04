After a 15-year-old girl died in a vacation park trailer tragedy, a man was charged with murder.

After a 15-year-old girl died in an event in a North Wales holiday park, a man was charged with murder.

On Saturday afternoon, police, paramedics, and the air ambulance service were dispatched to Ty Mawr Holiday Park in Towyn, near Abergele (July 31).

North Wales Police said that a 15-year-old girl died and that a 19-year-old man was arrested immediately after the event.

Matthew Selby, 19, from the Greater Manchester area, has been charged with murder by North Wales Police.

He was remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in court tomorrow.

The area was roped off after a “severe” and “tragic occurrence” occurred inside a trailer, according to the tourist resort.

On Saturday, images from the area showed scores of people waiting in a car park, with an air ambulance and police cars close.

The area surrounding the holiday park was sealed off, and nearby roads, including the A548 in both directions, were closed.

“We would ask the public not to speculate on this event on social media as this is an open investigation,” a North Wales Police spokesperson stated.

“We are shocked and grieved by this awful incident,” a spokeswoman for Ty Mawr holiday park, which is part of the Parkdean Resorts brand, said in a statement to the PA news agency.

“Ty Mawr is a 100-acre family park that attracts tens of thousands of visitors each year. This was a one-of-a-kind, unheard-of occurrence that occurred inside a caravan that is now a crime scene.

“Our team is aiding police with their investigations, and we canâ€TMt speak further at this time because it is a police matter.”