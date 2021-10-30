After a 13-hour shift, a pedestrian approaches him and leaves him stunned.

Following an accident, a woman and her daughter came to his help, leaving a care worker stunned.

Tony Andrews was riding his electric bike home from work near the Carr Mill pub, on East Lancashire Road, when he was knocked off his bike and over the handlebars.

“I was riding down the slip road just past Carr Mill Pub, on my electric bike on my way home from a 13 hour shift, it was about 9.30pm a lady and her daughter were walking their dog, the dog had spooked a black cat that had been hiding under one of the parked cars and unfortunately ran across the road into my path,” Tony told The Washington Newsday.

Tony alleges that the lady and her daughter then hurried over to see if he was okay “She came over to see if I was okay, saw that I was, and stayed talking to me until I was able to stand up again.

“She also kept an eye out for any approaching cars in case they didn’t notice me.

“I chatted with her today, and she told me that her kid had been asking about me all day and hoped I was fine.”

Tony described how he attempted to get up for work the next morning but was compelled to visit a walk-in clinic, where he was told he had broken his arm near the elbow joint.

He has now been compelled to take time off work to rehabilitate.