After a 12-year-old was burned to death, a boy was charged with capital murder.

According to authorities, a 13-year-old kid has been charged with capital murder in the death of his 12-year-old classmate.

On Friday, two months after Gaines Coker died in a house fire in Coldwater, Mississippi, Michael Lane Campbell was arrested and charged as an adult.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 27, the boys were apparently playing behind a shed on a property near Arkabutla Lake on Arkabutla Dam Lake when a fire broke out and Coker was engulfed in flames, according to Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance.

Coker was transported to the burn unit in Little Rock, Arkansas, after being rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. He died the next day.

Coker traveled from Tunica to Tate County to see a friend, the same guy he was playing with when the fire started, according to investigators.

Sheriff Lance, on the other hand, said it was unknown how the fire originated, whether it was sparked by one of the youngsters, or whether anyone was present at the time. He did confirm that family members were inside the house when the fire broke out, and that the other youngster was unharmed.

Lance told WREG-TV at the time, “We’re in the very early stages of trying to figure out what happened.” “Any situation involving a child, whether it’s a fire or a death investigation, is unique. It’s difficult for everyone involved.”

Following a collaborative investigation with the Tate County Sheriff’s Office and the state fire marshal’s office, Campbell was charged as an adult with one count of capital murder on Friday, according to the sheriff.

The 13-year-old is currently being held without bond at the Tate County jail.

The Tate County Sheriff’s Office has been contacted for comment.

A 14-year-old Florida youngster was charged with the murder of his 13-year-old classmate Tristyn Bailey in a similar case.

On Mother’s Day earlier this year, Aiden Fucci is accused of stabbing Bailey over 100 times.

According to the medical examiner’s report, Bailey was stabbed 114 times, with at least 35 of the wounds on the head and neck and 49 of the marks confirmed to be defensive wounds on the upper extremities.

Her body was discovered in the woods of St. Johns, Florida. This is a condensed version of the information.