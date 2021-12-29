After a 12-hour flight delay, a family of six is left at the airport with “no choice of food.”

After a 12-hour flight delay, a family found themselves detained at an Italian airport with “no choice of food.”

Hollie Sheldon was flying home from a skiing trip with her husband and four children from Turin to Manchester Airport on Boxing Day.

The family’s trip home, however, was delayed for several hours owing to “technical concerns,” leading hundreds of passengers to be delayed, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The owner of a steakhouse shames a table of boys who cheated on a £100 bill.

Their flight from Turin Airport was supposed to leave at 11.50 a.m. on December 26, but it didn’t leave until after midnight, a 12-hour delay, according to Hollie.

She reported that, despite the fact that TUI gave food vouchers to passengers, she had to spend roughly £70 of her own money due to a lack of options.

The mother of four claimed that she had to spend £20 on sushi for her Celiac son because there was no gluten-free food available to buy.

“We arrived at the airport and checked in fine,” Hollie, from Shropshire, said. We had a quick McDonald’s before going through security.

“As we were eating, we received an email informing us that our flight would be delayed and that we would be given a food voucher.”

“After going through security, it was just delay after delay.” Instead of receiving updates in person, we received them via email and text.” The first food coupon they received, according to Hollie, was for £10 per person and could only be used at one restaurant.

“There wasn’t a lot of option there,” she added.

“After that, we received another £6 voucher.” Because my son has celiac disease, I inquired if there were any gluten-free options, but there were none.

“A lot of other consumers said their purchasing options were severely limited.”

After the flight was again delayed, the mother stated they were offered a £15 voucher to spend on food and drink.

“Each time, we had to wait 20 minutes in line, and by the time we got to the front, the food had pretty much run out,” Hollie explained.

The excursion, according to Hollie, became. “The summary has come to an end.”