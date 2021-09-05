After a £100 million move to Man City, Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold admits to becoming Jack Grealish.

Raheem Sterling, according to Trent Alexander-Arnold, has been performing at a “world class” level for several years.

Sterling, who joined Liverpool from Queens Park Rangers as a 15-year-old in 2010, left in a tumultuous manner in the summer of 2015.

Then-Reds manager Brendan Rodgers stated at the time that Sterling had rejected down a “amazing” new contract and refused to fly on a pre-season tour of the Far East in order to push a move away.

Sterling has established himself as one of the best wingers in the Premier League since joining Manchester City.

The England international has won three league crowns with Pep Guardiola’s team, in addition to one FA Cup and three League Cups.

In addition, the 26-year-old played a key role in helping England reach the Euro 2020 final in the summer.

Sterling has been hailed as an inspiration to England’s future players and a role model for football fans across the country by Alexander-Arnold.

The Liverpool full-back stated, “Raheem has been a world-class player for a number of years.”

“The consistency and goals he’s added to his game in the last four or five years, as well as the way he’s grown from a boy to a man, has been amazing to watch.

“He is, in a sense, a role model for everyone in the country. For me, he is unquestionably a role model. He’s someone who hasn’t always been portrayed in the best light in the media.

“People focused on Raheem for a variety of reasons, and he dealt with them as a young child by focusing on his football, growing and developing into a world-class player and person.

“I know a lot of the young lads look up to him and want to aspire to be like him.”

Alexander-Arnold has also expressed his delight at England teammate Jack Grealish’s decision to join City during the summer transfer window.

Last month, City signed Grealish from Aston Villa for £100 million in the biggest transfer in British football history.

After the Premier League champions activated the £100 million release clause in his Villa contract, the 25-year-old midfielder signed a six-year contract with the Etihad club.

