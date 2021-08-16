After 900 manatee deaths, conservation groups are threatening to sue.

More than 900 manatees have died in Florida so far this year, more than double the number from previous year. Numerous conservation organizations have announced plans to challenge the federal government over critical habitat regions for the species as a result of the dismal numbers. The notice of intent comes less than a week after two Florida congressmen revealed that they had introduced legislation to protect manatees.

On Monday, the Center for Biological Diversity, Defenders of Wildlife, and Save the Manatee Club filed a notice of intent to sue the US Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS), alleging ESA and Administrative Procedure Act breaches (APA). In a letter, the Center for Biological Diversity alleged that the Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) failed to comply with federal law by failing to update designated critical habitat areas for the Florida manatee.

“Revised critical habitat is crucial to give these threatened marine mammals with life-saving safeguards, boost their recovery, and reduce the risk of extinction,” according to the letter.

The FWS designated the Florida manatee as essential habitat in 1976, but the groups argue that revisions to the ESA in 1978 required critical habitat zones to consider “physical and biological features crucial to the species’ conservation.”

The Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) never updated critical habitat areas to include those factors, according to the groups, and as a result, “the critical habitat designations for the Florida manatee only list specific waterways known to be manatee concentration areas in 1976, and not any of the physical or biological features that are essential to the species’ conservation.”

These needs, it turns out, go a long way toward ensuring the species’ survival.

According to the letter’s study, manatees face a variety of “habitat-based threats,” including the loss of a warm water refuge and low water quality. Boat collisions and the decrease of seagrass, which manatees eat, are two further dangers.

“At least half of these deaths occurred in the Indian River Lagoon, where starvation and malnutrition are likely causes of death owing to nutrient pollution killing native seagrass in an important warm water refuge,” according to the letter.

