After $82K in repairs, statues that were toppled after George Floyd’s death have been returned to Wisconsin.

The Associated Press reported that two Wisconsin sculptures that were pulled down during last year’s rallies against police brutality and racial inequity were reinstalled Tuesday after undergoing restoration.

Despite the fact that neither of the monuments’ subjects had a history of bigotry, demonstrators claimed that they misrepresented the state’s support for Black people and racial equality.

One of the fell sculptures was a 9-foot-6-inch representation of Wisconsin abolitionist Col. Hans Christian Heg, and the other was a 7-foot figure of a lady designed to reflect the state’s “Forward” motto. Following George Floyd’s death in June 2020, both statues were demolished; Heg’s head and leg were broken off, while the other was damaged and lost a finger.

According to State Department of Administration spokesperson Tatyana Warrick, the total cost of the statues’ restoration and reinstallation is expected to be roughly $82,000. Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers revealed in December that the state had received $60,000 in federal grant funds for the effort, and Warrick said the Wisconsin Historical Society raised funds to help cover the remaining expenditures.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The rally was one of many that rattled Madison in the days following Floyd’s death in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020. Floyd died after white police officer Derek Chauvin forced his knee into Floyd’s neck for several minutes while he was detained.

Heg was a Norwegian immigrant who became a vocal anti-slavery campaigner. During the Civil War, he was a member of the 15th Wisconsin Regiment. In 1863, he was killed at the Battle of Chickamauga.

Since 1926, his statue had been outside the Capitol, financed by the Norwegian Society of America. The statue was to be renovated by Heg’s descendants.

The “Forward” statue was a bronze duplicate of the Wisconsin statue that was displayed during the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition in Chicago.

The administration, according to Warrick, has filed an insurance claim to cover at least some of the repair costs.

The reinstallations take place as a task team prepares to create a Vel Phillips statue on Capitol grounds. Phillips was the first African-American woman to graduate from the University of Wisconsin Law School, as well as the first female and Black judge in Milwaukee County. This is a condensed version of the information.