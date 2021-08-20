After 8 years, a ‘dead’ teen returns home, claiming rebirth.

In a strange scenario, an Indian 8-year-old boy claims to be the reincarnation of a 13-year-old boy who drowned in a canal eight years ago.

The boy, who arrived at the house of the deceased teenager on Thursday in Nagla Salehi hamlet in Uttar Pradesh’s northern district, recalled incidents from his past life, shocking the locals.

Rohit Kumar, a teenager, was reported dead on May 4, 2013, after drowning in a canal while having a bath. Pramod Kumar, Rohit’s father, lives in the same village house as his daughter.

Chandraveer, an 8-year-old child from a neighbouring village, appeared at Pramod’s residence, claiming to be their son from a prior birth.

According to India Today, when the youngster met his “prior” family, he began telling stories about his previous birth and how he died. He was also able to identify his sister.

Villagers gathered outside the house to hear the reincarnation stories were stunned and amazed. When the principal of the village school came to the house, Chandraveer recognized him since he had known him in a past life.

The locals escorted Chandraveer to Rohit’s school to obtain ample confirmation of his story.

Teachers posed questions to him that only Rohit could answer. According to Jagran.com [Google Translate indicated], Chandraveer surprised everyone by successfully answering all of the questions.

Shankhwar, Chandraveer’s father, stated his son had been talking about his rebirth since he was a toddler. Shankhwar claimed that his son would frequently try to run towards Rohit’s village, insisting that he wanted to meet his prior life’s parents. They avoided taking him to the community because they were afraid of losing him. Both families are taken aback by Chandraveer’s ability to recall every detail of Rohit’s life despite never having met him or his family.

Many individuals believe in the occurrence of reincarnation all around the world. There is, however, no scientific proof that humans are reborn.