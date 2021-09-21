After 75 pets died in a pet kennel fire, city officials were concerned about the lack of sprinklers.

Following a fatal fire at a pet kennel in Georgetown, Texas, local officials are considering modifying the building fire code.

On September 18, a fire at the Ponderosa Pet Resort killed 75 animals. The animals perished from smoke inhalation, according to authorities, and there is “no sign the fire was maliciously caused.”

As pet owners mourn the loss of their companions, concerns regarding preventative measures have arisen.

“If I had to choose a facility, this would undoubtedly raise some concerns, such as whether or not someone is available overnight. Is a sprinkler system in place? In a circumstance like this, what are your emergency procedures?” Demeettree Tyler, the dog’s owner, told Austin TV station KXAN.

For the function and size of the facility, the city of Georgetown’s fire code, as well as federal and state fire codes, do not require sprinkler systems. Sprinklers are required by city regulation for occupancies listed/operating as a business of at least 10,000 square feet, according to a press release. According to the press release, the facility involved in the fire has an area of 8,125 square feet.

The city is examining its fire laws and plans to present modifications to the city council later this year, which could include new regulations for animal care facilities.

According to a city report, the pet resort building was recently examined in 2015 and is classified low-risk in terms of fires. The report also mentions that sprinkler systems are not normally required for this particular building type and size.

According to the resort’s website’s “Frequently Asked Questions” section, the resort is not staffed 24 hours a day. According to the website, they “think that pets sleep better at night when everything is dark, tranquil, and quiet.” Security and closed-circuit monitoring systems are in place at the property.

At a news conference on September 19, Fire Chief John Sullivan said, “My heart simply hurts for the people today.”

“The terrible part is that when there are fires that aren’t completely obvious, there could be multiple contributing reasons that can’t be ruled out absolutely. “It might be an ambiguous situation for a long time,” he remarked.

