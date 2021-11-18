After 60 days on a ventilator, a COVID-19-positive woman from Maine wakes up.

After spending 60 days on a ventilator in Maine, an elderly woman with COVID-19 has miraculously awakened.

Bettina Lerman, 69, was diagnosed with the virus in December and tested positive. She later went into a coma, according to WBAL.

Andrew Lerman, her son, told WMTW that his mother awoke the day before they chose to remove her life support. Bettina was unvaccinated and had underlying health issues, including diabetes, according to him.

When the hospital called to share the good news, Andrew stated the family had already made funeral arrangements and was preparing to purchase a headstone.

“‘Well, I need you to come up to the hospital right away,’ he says.

I’m like, “Wait, what?” Is there a problem?’ ‘Well, your mother just woke up,’ he says. I literally threw the phone on the ground. What was I thinking? That is, we were meant to be turning off life support on that day “According to the source, Andrew recalled.

He and his wife went to the hospital, where they discovered Bettina was breathing on her own with the help of oxygen.

“We questioned her if she remembered anyone speaking to her or coming to see her. Yes, she said with a shake of her head. Even though she couldn’t respond and was in a coma, she was aware that people had come to see her “Andrew went on to elaborate.

Every day, they “give her words of encouragement” to “keep fighting,” he said.

Her family has decided to vaccinate her.

“I think the best thing to do is get vaccinated,” Andrew added, “so that if one of our family members gets it again, it won’t be as bad.”

He also asked people who had relatives in hospitals due to COVID-19 not to give up hope.

Despite the unfortunate outcome for numerous COVID-19 patients who died, accounts of people surviving protracted bouts with the lethal infection have been widely circulated on the internet.

Last month, a pastor who had been on a ventilator for nearly a year after being infected with COVID-19 was able to return home. Hector Garcia, 61, of Federal Way, Washington, spent 304 days in five hospitals on a ventilator. On October 24, 2020, he apparently started experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and was admitted to the hospital a week later because his oxygen levels were rapidly dropping. His family was informed he wouldn't make it since he was so sick, with infections in his blood, urine, and lungs. Garcia, on the other hand, defied the odds.