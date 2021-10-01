After 6 months in the ICU, an athletic teen dies of COVID-19; he was weeks away from receiving the vaccine.

COVID-19 killed an athletic 18-year-old adolescent in Northwest Indiana just weeks before he was eligible for a vaccine against the new coronavirus.

Carlos Nunez Jr., a native of Lake Station, Indiana, died Sunday at the Advocate Christ Hospital of COVID-19 after battling the virus for several months and undergoing several medically induced comas.

According to WGN-TV, he spent six months in the intensive care unit.

Nunez Jr. tested positive for COVID-19 for the first time in April, only weeks before the state began giving COVID-19 immunizations to children his age.

Pablo, his 15-year-old brother, was admitted to the same ICU unit after contracting COVID-19. Currently, the latter is on the mend. Both of their parents have received all of their vaccinations.

“Poor Carlos was the second man of the house,” Lon Bailey, their brother-in-law, told WGN-TV. “(Carlos) was Pablo’s carer, their father has Alzheimer’s at the age of 62, poor Carlos was the second man of the house.”

Nunez Jr. died of COVID-19 problems, with obesity as a secondary cause, according to a report from the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

As of Sept. 23, the United States had reported 21,814 COVID-19 hospitalizations in children, accounting for 2.5 percent of all hospitalizations. According to a joint research from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association, the admission rate among pediatric cases of COVID-19 is also rising at 0.9 percent.

Between September 9 and September 23, health officials in the United States reported 206,864 cases of COVID-19 among children, an increase of 8% over the previous weeks. Children now account for 26.7 percent of all coronavirus infections recorded weekly in the United States.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 5,725,680 child COVID-18 cases documented. The results reflect 16.1% of the country’s total coronavirus cases, which total more than 43 million.

The COVID-19 vaccination, produced by Pfizer-BioNTech, is now only available to children aged 12 and over. The manufacturer is anticipated to submit an emergency use authorization request for their vaccine in youngsters aged 5 to 11 years old soon.

According to Johns Hopkins University, health officials in the United States have registered 43,459,200 COVID-19 cases and 697,840 deaths since the outbreak began.