After 58 years, an 83-year-old ‘adopted Scouser’ was obliged to apply to stay in the UK.

A Liverpool doctor has described the heartbreaking experience of assisting his dementia-stricken 83-year-old mother in obtaining permanent status in the UK.

Michael Goulden works as a consultant anaesthetist at the Royal Liverpool Hospital, and his mother, Erika, is a German native.

Erika, who is now 83 and has dementia, met Michael’s father, Bob, while working at a British army post in Germany in 1962. Bob was a member of the Royal Artillery at the time.

In 1963, the two relocated to England and married, living in Liverpool, Bob’s hometown, where they raised two children.

Michael claims that his mother considers herself a “adopted Scouser” who has previously written about her affection for Liverpool.

Despite having lived in the UK for the bulk of her life, working as a teacher, author, and examiner, raising children and contributing to society, Erikla has now been forced to apply for settled status in order to avoid being classified as an illegal immigrant.

EU nationals and their families have been required to apply for settled status if they intend to remain legally in the UK following the referendum to exit the European Union and the termination of freedom of movement.

Many people have complained that the June 30 deadline was not sufficiently publicized, and there are serious concerns that a huge number of residents, many of whom have lived in the area for decades, may find themselves in difficulties.

In a Twitter thread, Michael described the agony of attempting to guide his mother through a procedure that he believes she should have been excluded from.

He stated, ” “I had to fill out an application today in order to petition for her to be granted established status.

“I was hesitant, but I realized we were putting her at risk of being a “illegal immigrant.” Because of her dementia, she has no idea what’s going on.

“I presented her passport as part of the application, but it wasn’t enough. Oh no, I had to do a side-to-side scan of her face. “Just tell the government I’ve lived here for years and that I’m German,” she became increasingly agitated.

“On the inside, I was sobbing. The summary comes to a close.