After 53 years, Sirhan Sirhan, the assassin of Robert F. Kennedy, has been granted parole.

After 53 years in prison, Sirhan Sirhan, the assassin of Senator Robert F. Kennedy, has been granted parole.

Sirhan was reportedly released by the California parole board after two of Kennedy’s sons expressed support for his release. According to Parole Board Commissioner Robert Barton, other members of Kennedy’s family also wrote letters opposing Sirhan’s release.

Sirhan maintained his time behind bars had not made him angrier at his parole hearing, which was held remotely via webcam. He said he was resolved to living happily now that he was 77 years old.

He stated, “I would never put myself in peril again.” “You have my word on this. I will always prioritize security, peace, and nonviolence.”

Robert Kennedy Jr., Kennedy’s son, submitted a letter in support of Sirhan’s release.

“While no one can speak definitively for my father, I am confident that, based on his own consuming devotion to justice and fairness, he would strongly recommend this board to release Mr. Sirhan because of Sirhan’s excellent record of rehabilitation,” he wrote.

Angela Berry, Sirhan’s lawyer, urged the board to make its decision based on who Sirhan is now, not on his previous convictions. She stressed his record of good behavior in prison during the hearing as proof that he is not a danger to society.

Sirhan’s parole hearing was presided over by a two-person panel. Sirhan has been eligible for parole since 1975, but had previously been denied 15 times.

The parole board has 90 days to consider the decision. Following that, the state government has 30 days to grant, reverse, or alter the judgement. Sirhan will have to spend six months in ex-convict transitional housing if he is released. He’ll also be in therapy and an alcohol abuse treatment program. According to the Associated Press, he could be deported to Jordan.

On June 5, 1968, Sirhan was found guilty of assassinating Kennedy, a New York senator and Democratic presidential candidate. The assassination took place in Los Angeles, California, at the Ambassador Hotel. Kennedy was shot three times in the hotel kitchen, just seconds after delivering his victory speech after winning the Democratic presidential primary in California. He died the next day. His assassination came five years after that of his brother, President John F. Kennedy.

