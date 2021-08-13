After 50 years, a man who was blinded by a firework mysteriously regains his sight.

For the first time in 50 years, a guy who was blinded in one eye as a child due to a firework has miraculously restored his sight.

The “bizarre” incident, according to Christopher Pope, occurred when he awoke on Wednesday morning and realized he could see out of his right eye.

After a terrifying accident in his back garden on bonfire night, Christopher was told he would “never see out of that eye again.”

“Fifty years ago, I had a firework in my eye, I was eleven, and it was in the back garden,” the 61-year-old from Maghull told The Washington Newsday.

“It was the banger’s card that smacked me in the face.

“I’ve been told numerous times that I’ll never see through it again – you eventually give up.

“On Sunday night, I thought I saw a ray of light, but I thought to myself, ‘No, it won’t be.’

“I could see when I woke up on Wednesday morning. ‘What is that?’ I wondered when I awoke. As a result, I closed my good eye and saw something I’d never seen before. It’s utterly bizarre.”

Christopher immediately contacted his optician at Specsavers in Maghull to inform them of the situation.

“I was worried on Wednesday morning that something had happened because things like that don’t just happen, do they?” he explained.

“When I went to the optometrist, he told me, ‘This is extraordinary.’

“He brought in a younger woman because they’d never seen or heard anything like it.

“They wanted to take a video of my eye,” I explained.

Christopher has now been referred to an eye hospital for additional testing in order to determine what has caused his vision to recover after such a long period.

“I can’t recall what it was like to have both eyes working,” he added.

“It’s thrilling. Since then, I’ve been a little euphoric because I’ve been closing my eyes to test whether I can still see.

“It’s completely unbelievable,” the opticians say.

“I could see well if I had a pair of glasses; it’s just a little hazy right now.”