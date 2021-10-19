After 5 days in jail, Alex Murdaugh’s request for a $200K bond was denied by the judge.

According to the Associated Press, South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh was refused bond on Tuesday by a judge who stated that his financial resources and mental state put him in too much danger to wait for trial outside of jail. Murdaugh is accused of taking millions of dollars in insurance proceeds intended for the sons of his deceased housekeeper.

Attorneys for Murdaugh urged Circuit Judge Clifton Newman to release him without bond, a request granted by a previous judge in September when Murdaugh was charged with planning his own death in order to receive a $10 million insurance claim, according to the Associated Press. For his current charges of obtaining property by false pretenses in the case with his former housekeeper’s children, prosecutors requested a $200,000 bond and GPS monitoring.

Murdaugh’s bond was denied by Newman, who said he wasn’t “satisfied as to his mental health.” According to the Associated Press, the judge stated that he needed more information and would rethink his ruling once he had it.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

After the hearing, one of Murdaugh’s lawyers, Dick Harpootlian, stated that therapists at the drug rehab institutions in Georgia and Florida where he spent the previous six weeks will transmit their records to a local psychiatrist, who will create a report for the judge, hopefully within a week.

“The judge’s concerns regarding Alex’s mental state are understandable. “We’re pleased to comply with his request,” Harpootlian said of Murdaugh, adding, “He seemed lot more clearheaded today than I’ve ever seen him.”” After finding his wife and son murdered to death at their house in June, Harpootlian and Murdaugh’s other attorney, Jim Griffin, has said he is suffering with overwhelming grief and guilt. Murdaugh has categorically denied any involvement in their killings, and no one has been charged.

According to authorities, Murdaugh’s latest allegations include insurance payments that were supposed to go to the sons of his longtime housekeeper Gloria Satterfield, who died in 2016 a few weeks after collapsing at the family’s home.

There was no autopsy, and a coroner said her death was incorrectly reported on her death certificate as “natural.” State police stated in court on Tuesday that they are still looking into the facts. This is a condensed version of the information.