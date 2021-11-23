After 40 years in prison, Kevin Strickland, who was convicted of triple murder, was exonerated.

On Tuesday, after more than 43 years in jail, a Missouri court exonerated Kevin Strickland and ordered his immediate release.

Strickland was sentenced to the most time in prison for a wrongful conviction in Missouri history, as well as one of the longest in the country. According to the National Registry of Exonerations, Strickland, 62, is one of 12 exonerees who have served 40 years or more in jail.

In 1979, Strickland was found guilty of the murders of three persons who were slain after four suspects broke into a Kansas City bungalow in 1978. Cynthia Douglas, the lone survivor of the shootings, ultimately identified Strickland as one of the suspects and testified in both of his trials.

She later claimed that police pressed her to implicate Strickland in the crime. According to evidence from her family, acquaintances, and a coworker during the evidentiary hearing that resulted to Strickland’s exoneration, Douglas spent years trying to clean Strickland’s name.

Strickland has maintained his innocence for a long time. He claimed he was at home watching TV at the time of the shootings. Furthermore, according to The Kansas City Star, two other men convicted in the crimes later claimed that Strickland was not among them.

Strickland’s first trial ended in a hung jury when the single Black juror refused to vote for acquittal. In a second trial in 1979, he was found guilty of one count of capital murder and two counts of second-degree murder by an all-white jury.

In May, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker declared that she believed Strickland was innocent after reviewing the case. After the Missouri Supreme Court declined to hear Strickland’s petition, Peters Baker sought an evidentiary hearing under a new state legislation.

Attorney General Eric Schmitt of Missouri filed petitions to postpone the hearing many times. Judge James Welsh, on the other hand, ruled on Tuesday that Strickland should be exonerated and released immediately.

The mayor of Kansas City, Quinton Lucas, took to Twitter on Tuesday to express his joy over Strickland’s release.

Kevin Strickland will be released from prison. God be praised! My heart bleeds that his mother never got to witness him walk free, but I am encouraged that justice has been served. My. This is a condensed version of the information.