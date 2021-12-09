After 40 years, a care home where residents couldn’t call for help is closing.

A Liverpool care home that didn’t have a call bell for some of its residents is going down.

Sunnyside Residential Home, located 37 Ullet Road, Sefton Park, received the worst possible rating of ‘inadequate’ from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) on October 18.

A spokesman for the care home, which specialized in dementia care and had 21 residents at the time of the inspection, said today that it will close after 40 years of delivering “excellent care,” and that the home, like many others in Liverpool, has had difficulty attracting and retaining employees.

After their mother’s untimely death, the brothers are facing eviction from the family home.

“We did not want to reach a point where we could no longer deliver the kind of care that our patients deserve,” they said, adding that required vaccines for care home workers had exacerbated the problem.

According to a spokeswoman for Liverpool City Council, all occupants have been relocated to new houses.

Sunnyside’s CQC report was harsh.

“Some risks noted during the inspection included open access to a large staircase leading to the top floor, toiletries left on a bathroom shelf, a broken lamp shade exposing a bulb, some people did not have access to a call bell, and one person’s shower handle was broken,” according to one section of the report.

Staff have acknowledged that efforts have been made to manage such risks, according to the study.

“Some rooms did not have a call bell cord for individuals to utilize,” the paper continued, “and one person sat in their room could not use their call bell.”

There were also difficulties in meeting residents’ other basic needs.

“Most people we encountered were provided drinks during the day, but they did not have available liquids within reach during the day,” the letter added.

“Following the inspection, personnel advised that they had conducted checks and implemented procedures to monitor these critical care practices.”

Safety and leadership, two of the five elements of care facilities that the CQC can inspect, were judged to be insufficient at Sunnyside in this report.

The care home has received higher ratings in previous inspections.

The most current reports to assign a rating to the care facility were issued in 2018 and 2019. “The summary has come to an end.”