After 40 years, a British soldier who saved a dying man during WWII reunited with him.

After meeting into his wife at a local supermarket, a British soldier who helped a dying guy who had his leg blasted off in the WWII trenches was reunited with him decades later.

On Boxing Day 1944, Richard Battherham was stationed in Senio, Italy, when he stumbled upon injured 18-year-old James Hyatt.

After a bombing in which one of his legs was blown off, Hyatt was the last surviving member of his Royal Fusiliers platoon.

Richard, who was 20 at the time, gave James first aid before transporting him to the nearest medical tent.

The two exchanged pleasantries before being separated and transported to different camps.