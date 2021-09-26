After 35 years apart, two historic shops are poised to reconnect.

Cotton Bros has been a well-known name in St Helens and beyond since it was started in 1947, when its only product was black pudding due to post-World War II meat shortages.

The business moved from its initial position at the back of the family house on Tolver Street to a larger premises on Kirkland Street, and then to its current location on Lock Street as the range and volume of items grew.

The business quickly became known not only in the borough, but throughout the region for its hotpots, sausages, and black pudding.

The firm was founded by brothers John and Chris Cottom and passed down to their sons, Peter and Chris, but 35 years ago, Chris decided to go his own way and opened Cottom Foods in Widnes.

Despite the fact that both enterprises trade under the Cottom name, they have operated as different corporations since then.

Will Munro, a Stockport native, has seized ownership of both locations and intends to reunite the family business under one banner.

“I bought Cottoms Foods back in September 2015 and I bought it because it’s a strong, dependable product and it has a good following from customers,” he told The Washington Newsday.

“I thought it was a fantastic business to grow, and in the previous six years, we’ve quadrupled the company’s turnover. That is accomplished by concentrating on the consumer and not altering any of the recipes or products, as this is what makes it work.”

Will met Peter, the proprietor of Cottom Bros in St Helens, two years ago after watching the success and popularity of Cottom Foods, and the two began talking about the possibility of taking over the St Helens store, which was finalised at the beginning of September this year.

The shift has been welcomed by Peter, a St Helens native who began assisting his father with the business when he was 15 years old and was hired when he was 20 years old.

“Will has done a wonderful job,” he told The Washington Newsday.

