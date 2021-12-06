After 34 years of service, a female bus driver was allegedly fired for being ‘too short.’

Tracey Scholes, who is 5-feet tall, was one of the first women to work as a bus driver in Greater Manchester in 1987. This is why she was heartbroken when she received her termination notice last month. The bus business, Go North West Ltd, allegedly told her that the wing mirrors of its buses had been moved and that she was too short to reach the pedal while using them.

She was offered a different job, but one with fewer hours and income. Scholes turned down the offer and was handed three months’ notice, according to the Birmingham Mail, a decision the 57-year-old driver is now appealing.

“This is a tragic situation. I’m a widow with three children, a home, and a mortgage, and Christmas is fast approaching “According to the Manchester Evening News, Scholes stated. “I’ve never had to involve the union before, never had a disciplinary action taken against me, and I’ve never been suspended. I’ve always taken any problems to management and worked them out.” “I’m astounded that after 34 years, they can just get rid of me,” she concluded. “I enjoy my work and do not want to lose it. I have a regular route and regular clientele.” The mother of three also expressed her gratitude for her coworkers’ support.

“I’m fortunate to work with such a terrific group of guys. They’re quite stunning. I’ve received so much help with this. It has really blown me away “she continued.

Scholes and her coworkers have started a petition to help her reclaim her position. More than 1,700 signatures have been collected thus far for the campaign.

“Go North West Ltd has dismissed her from employment because they changed the manufacturer specification on their fleet of buses resulting in five-foot tall Tracey being physically unable to operate company vehicles safely,” a spokesperson for Unite the Union, a British and Irish trade union formed by the merger of Amicus and the Transport and General Workers’ Union, said in a statement.

Go North West Ltd has declined to consider Tracey’s and her Unite union reps’ suggestions to keep her employed.

“As a result of her inability to fulfill her duties as a PCV driver, she was unfairly fired from Go North West Ltd.

"The corporation's only solution is to offer Tracey a position within the company with drastically reduced income and hours, leaving her in.